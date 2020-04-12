Israelis required to wear masks in public as of Sunday morning

Order requiring Israelis to wear masks in public goes into effect Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

As of Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m., Israelis will be required to wear a mask in public as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the government order, a homemade mask can be worn. The mask shall be worn whenever a person is not in his place of residence.

The guidelines do not apply to a minor under the age of 6, a person with a mental, intellectual or medical disability who has a significant difficulty in using a mask, a person staying in a vehicle, in a building or in a room without another person or a person staying in places with people living with him in the same place.

The Ministry of Health also said that the public should "continue to be a partner in the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and to remain at home."

Meanwhile on Saturday night, the Ministerial Committee for the Definition of a "Restricted Area" approved a lockdown on neighborhoods in four boroughs in Jerusalem in which the morbidity rate is higher than the average in the country.

Among the neighborhoods on which restrictions will be imposed: Neve Ya'akov, Romema, Ramat Shlomo, Ramat Alon, Har Nof, Givat Shaul, the Bukharim quarter, Mekor Baruch, Givat Mordechai, Geula and Mea Shearim.