63-year-old dies from coronavirus at Soroka Hospital

A 63-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and who suffered from underlying conditions passed away on Wednesday evening at the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

This brings the death toll in Israel from coronavirus to 73.

Read more

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)