Death toll from coronavirus rises to 73

63-year-old man with underlying conditions passes away at the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

A 63-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and who suffered from underlying conditions passed away on Wednesday evening at the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

This brings the death toll in Israel from coronavirus to 73.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 90-year-old woman died of coronavirus at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Hospital.

She had been admitted last week to the coronavirus unit, and suffered from several complex pre-existing conditions.

On Wednesday morning, Israel's Health Ministry reported that the country had 9,404 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 147 coronavirus patients in serious condition, 122 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 801 patients have recovered from the virus.

