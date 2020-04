23:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Death toll from coronavirus rises to 58 A 74-year-old woman died of coronavirus at the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Monday evening. The death toll in Israel from coronavirus is now 58. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs