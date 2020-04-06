Death toll from coronavirus rises to 58

Death toll from coronavirus in Israel rises to 58. A total of 8,904 cases have been confirmed.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening that the death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has risen to 58.

This was after a 74-year-old woman died of coronavirus at the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak.

The hospital said the woman was a resident of a nursing home and had underlying conditions.

She was initially hospitalized for pneumonia which is not typical of coronavirus. She was tested for COVID-19 but the first test came back negative. The woman was treated with antibiotics and three days later was tested for COVID-19 a second time and this time the test came back positive.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases of coronavirus in Israel is 8,904, among them 140 in serious condition and 109 on respirators.

197 cases are in moderate condition and the remainder in light condition. 670 people who contracted the virus have recovered and released to their homes.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced a complete lockdown beginning on Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. and until Friday at 7:00 a.m. to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the Passover holiday.

Under the new directive, Israeli citizens will not be allowed to leave their homes on Wednesday night, the night of the Passover Seder. In Jerusalem, travel between neighborhoods is expected to be banned.