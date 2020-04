12:41 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Ramat Gan erects fence to keep Bnei Brak residents out Read more Dep. Bnei Brak mayor urges mutual responsibility and solidarity, attorney notes high infection rate among Ramat Gan residents. ► ◄ Last Briefs