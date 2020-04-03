Likud and Blue and White: Netanyahu and Gantz reached agreements

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz met again on Friday evening in an attempt to achieve a unity government.

Following the meeting, the Likud and Blue and White issued a joint statement in which they said, "Understandings and progress have been achieved."

