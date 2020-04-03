Netanyahu and Gantz meet, make progress in coalition talks

Likud and Blue and White say meeting between PM and Gantz was held in a good atmosphere and understandings were reached.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz met again on Friday evening as part of their attempts to achieve an agreement on a unity government.

Following the meeting, the Likud and Blue and White issued a joint statement which said that Gantz and Netanyahu met "with the goal of advancing the negotiations for the establishment of a national emergency government. The conversation took place in a good and good atmosphere and understandings and progress were achieved."

"The two instructed the negotiating teams to try and reach agreements as soon as possible that would allow for a coalition agreement between Blue and White and Likud."

Earlier on Friday, Gantz wrote on his Facebook page that “we can say that we have reached consensus on most issues that will first and foremost ensure law enforcement and rule of law.”

“Most of the issues have been agreed upon and I can assure you that there will not be one person in the country who will not feel the change after we enter the government,” he continued.

“At the same time, there are a number of significant and critical issues under discussion. Given the circumstances, it is clear to all of us that neither party has an alternative and that the State of Israel needs a government.”

“Everyone understands that only a national emergency government will save Israel and remove it from the economic mud that awaits us all after we overcome the coronavirus,” wrote Gantz.

