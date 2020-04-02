22:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Nissan 8, 5780 , 02/04/20 Hamas leader says he will trade Israelis for old and sick terrorists Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar says he is open to trading the bodies of israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul for old and sick terrorists imprisoned in Israel. However, Sinwar also said that those terrorists released by Israel in exchange for captured soldier Gilad Shalit who were re-arrested by Israel afterwards (for returning to terrorism) must be released again as a precondition for any future negotiations. ► ◄ Last Briefs