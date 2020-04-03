Hamas signals willingness to negotiate

Hamas leader says he is ready to 'grant partial concession' on Israeli MIAs in Gaza in exchange for release of elderly and sick prisoners.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar threatened Israel following Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's conditioning the transfer of medical equipment on the return of Israelis MIAs and bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul from Gaza.

Sinwar said Bennett's remarks were "criminal and inhumane," stressing that if the "Occupation" fails to meet Hamas's demands, the "siege" continues and the coronavirus threatens Gaza, six million Israelis would be in danger.

Sinwar stated that the issue of security prisoners was a priority, but in light of the political situation in Israel there is no factor that can pay the price required for the exchange.

He added, "We can grant a partial concession regarding the (Israeli) soldiers being held captive by us in exchange for the release of elderly and sick prisoners as a humanitarian initiative in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Regarding a comprehensive agreement, Sinwar said that the price would be high and Israel would have to pay it, and the first condition for negotiations would be the release of prisoners who were released as part of the Shalit deal and re-apprehended by Israel.