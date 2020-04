09:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 Nissan 7, 5780 , 01/04/20 21st victim: 98-year-old coronavirus patient dies at Soroka Hospital At Soroka Hospital, a 98-year-old coronavirus patient died last night with complex and severe background illnesses. In a special unit dedicated to coronavirus patients in Soroka, 20 patients are hospitalized: 6 in serious condition, 2 moderate, and the remainder minor. Last night, an 18-year-old was released after being hospitalized for about two weeks. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs