98-year-old woman dies of coronavirus

Woman dies of coronavirus at Be'er Sheva hospital, becoming Israel's 21st coronavirus fatality.

At Soroka Hospital, a 98-year-old coronavirus patient died last night with complex and severe underlying illnesses.

In a special unit dedicated to coronavirus patients in Soroka, 20 patients are hospitalized: 6 in serious condition, 2 moderate, and the remainder mild.

On Tuesday night, an 18-year-old was released after being hospitalized for about two weeks.

On Monday, four people died of coronavirus in Israel: a 90-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, 50-year-old Pazit Babian of Rishon Lezion, and 49-year-old Tamar Peretz-Levi of Lod.