12:16
Reported
News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
58-year-old with underlying conditions passes away after corona infection
Fatalities from coronavirus in Israel has risen to 16. A 58-year-old man with underlying conditions passed away at Assaf Harofeh hospital after contracting the virus.
In the coronavirus ward in Assaf, 27 patients are hospitalized: three in serious condition, five in moderate and 19 in light condition.
The ward for suspected coronavirus patients has 14 patients undergoing various examination procedures.
