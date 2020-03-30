Report: PM's adviser on haredi issues tests positive for coronavirus

Rivka Faluch, an adviser to the Prime Minister and to the Knesset on haredi issues, tested positive for coronavirus just days after being in the vicinity of the Prime Minister and other ministers in the Knesset, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday night.

Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office said they would follow the Ministry of Health's directives, and a major epidemiological investigation will likely be conducted to identify where Faluch was and who she came in contact with.