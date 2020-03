06:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Netanyahu-Gantz meeting concludes, significant understandings achieved Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience chairman Benny Gantz said on Sunday morning, after their meeting concluded, "At the meeting, significant understandings and progress were made in establishing a unity government. During the day, another meeting will be held with in order to reach an agreement." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs