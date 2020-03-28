Netanyahu holds three-way meeting to discuss formation of unity government

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Saturday night with Israel Resilience Chairman MK Benny Gantz and MK Gabi Ashkenazi, to discuss a unity government.

Under the agreement, Netanyahu is expected to serve a year and a half as prime minister, after which Gantz will replace him for another year and a half. Israel Resilience is expected to support a law which will allow Netanyahu to serve as Deputy Prime Minister and a member of Cabinet, despite the charges against him. Sources in Israel Resilience have said they will insist that Netanyahu not serve as a minister.

Israel Resilience is counting on each of its MKs receiving a ministerial position, while Likud will receive just ten portfolios under the deal.

Israel Resilience expects to receive the Foreign, Defense, Justice, and Communications ministries.

The main disagreements between the parties include Israel Resilience's demand not to re-elect MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) to his position as Knesset Speaker, due to the fact that he resigned the position due to the Supreme Court's interference. However, the Likud refuses to back down from its demand to reinstate Edelstein, demanding that both that position and the Health Ministry remain in the hands of the right-wing bloc.

Channel 13 reported that the agreements between the sides include canceling the Kaminitz Law, which includes a series of legislative amendments to improve the government's ability to deal with illegal construction and enable more effective enforcement of planning and construction laws.

Cancelation of the Kaminitz Law was a demand put forth by the Joint Arab List, in exchange for their support of Gantz's candidacy for prime minister.

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party is expected to receive the Interior and Religious Affairs ministries, while the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism will receive the Health Ministry, and Yamina will receive one permanent ministry (possibly the Education Ministry) and an additional ministry which they will rotate with another party.