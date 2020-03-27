|
20:09
Reported
News BriefsNissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20
Trump calls to congratulate Netanyahu on formation of government
US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday to congratulate him on forming a government.
As part of the conversation, the two leaders discussed the various steps needed to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs