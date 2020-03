09:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Tenth coronavirus patient dies in Israel A 76-year-old woman has died during the night of coronavirus. She had various underlying health conditions and had been admitted to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Her death brings the total number of Israeli deaths from coronavirus to ten. ► ◄ Last Briefs