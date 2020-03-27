Tenth Israeli dies of coronavirus

Two more Israelis died Thursday night of coronavirus, bringing the virus' death toll in Israel to ten.

The ninth victim was a 93-year-old man, who died in Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital, where he was brought after he suffered fever and shortness of breath.

In a statement, the hospital said the man arrived from a nursing home suffering fever and shortness of breath, and that he suffered from complex and serious pre-existing conditions.

"He was tested for coronavirus, and the test came back positive," the hospital said. "Several hours after we received the results, his condition deteriorated and the doctors were forced to declare his death. We share the family's sorrow."

The tenth victim was a 76-year-old woman, who died Thursday night in Wolfson Medical Center in Petah Tikva. She suffered from a pre-existing condition.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, Israel's Health Ministry reported that the number of coronavirus patients in Israel had risen to 3,035. Forty-nine of the patients are in serious condition.