Report: Death in Monsey of 39 year old, previously in good health

According to Yeshiva World News, a Satmar chasid resident of Monsey, New York, who had previously been in good health suddenly died from COVID-19 after being taken ill just three days ago and sheltering at home. Lipa Friedrich was a bus driver and leaves behind a wife and six children.

Residents throughout the New York city area are asked to stay home and not attend minyanim (group prayer services) because of the health risks involved.

