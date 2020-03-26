Monsey man with no medical history succumbs to coronavirus

Yeshiva World News reported that despite the passing of 39-year-old member of Monsey's Satmar community, Lipa Freidrich, due to complications from the coronavirus, prayer services continued to take place in Monsey, NY.

According to the report, Freidrich had no previous medical history and succumbed to the disease after testing positive three days ago.

The deceased was reported to have experienced severe shortness of breath today, and died two hours after being admitted to nearby Good Samaritan Hospital.

The report stated that Freidrich was a father of six, with the youngest a five-week-old toddler.