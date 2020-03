08:20 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Fourth coronavirus death in Israel: 76-year-old man dies at Sheba A fourth Israeli died as a result of the coronavirus: A 76-year-old man who suffered from background illness and was hospitalized at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer last Monday. ► ◄ Last Briefs