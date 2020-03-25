Two more Israelis die of coronavirus

Two more of coronavirus, bringing Israel's fatalities to five.

Arutz Sheva Staff , | updated: 09:10

Coronavirus
A 76-year-old man and an additional victim died Wednesday morning of coronavirus, at the Sheba Medical Center.

The deaths bring Israel's coronavirus fatality rate to five - four of them since Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, last night a coronavirus patient died," Sheba said in a statement. "He was hospitalized in the special intensive care unit for coronavirus patients."

"The 76-year-old man suffered from a significant pre-existing condition and was hospitalized since last Monday. We share the family's sorrow."

The fifth death was of an 83-year-old man and occurred at Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak. The patient had a pre-existing condition and passed away Tuesday night shortly after his arrival in the hospital.

On Tuesday, a 67-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man died of coronavirus.

On Friday evening, Aryeh Even, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, became the first Israeli to die of the disease.

So far, 2,030 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and approximately 37 of them are in serious condition.

