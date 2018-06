05:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Sivan 25, 5778 , 08/06/18 Two injured after ceiling collapses in Sderot A ceiling collapsed in Sderot early Friday morning. Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene treated to men aged 25 who suffered moderate burns and injuries after they were trapped and rescued by firefighters. Several other people suffered anxiety. ► ◄ Last Briefs