Two injured in ceiling collapse in Sderot

Two men aged 25 seriously injured in ceiling collapse following an explosion in Sderot. Cause of explosion under investigation.

Two men aged 25 were seriously injured early Friday morning when a ceiling in a residential building in Sderot collapsed following an explosion.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene provided the two with medical treatment and evacuated them to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva with second and third degree burns and other injuries.

Several victims were treated for shock after they were rescued by firefighting and rescue teams. The cause of the explosion is still unclear and an investigation is underway. Police officers who arrived at the scene have ruled out the possibility that the explosion was caused by rocket fire.

Yaakov Bar Yochai, a paramedic for United Hatzalah, said, "Together with the emergency medical volunteers of United Hatzalah who live close to the scene, we provided initial medical treatment to two casualties who were rescued from the rubble and were suffering burns and bruises.”

“Rescue services provided assistance to those victims who suffered from shock due to the nature of the incident. Firefighting and police teams were operating at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the explosion and to ensure that there no other people who were trapped or injured remained in the building,” he added.