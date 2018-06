13:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Sivan 24, 5778 , 07/06/18 Supreme Court OKs demolition of Mevo Dotan ramming terrorist's house Supreme Court Justices Noam Solberg, Dafna Barak Erez and David Mintz have rejected the petition of the family of terrorist Alaa Kabha who murdered soldiers Ziv Deus and Natanel Kahalani against the demolition order issued for the house where the terrorist lived. ► ◄ Last Briefs