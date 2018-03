Two killed, two hurt in suspected car-ramming terror attack Car rammed into four Israelis. Incident suspected to be terror related. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

צילום: ערוץ 7 ניסיון פיגוע דריסה בבנימין Twm people were badly injured and two killed in an apparent ramming attack Friday afternoon near Hermesh in northern Samaria.



The driver escaped, Israeli security forces are in pursuit and establishing road blocks at security check points in the area.













top