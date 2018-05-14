President Trump awarded Protector of Jerusalem medal

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Zeev Elkin announced on Monday at the Knesset's Jerusalem Day ceremony that his ministry has decided to grant President Donald Trump of the United States the Magen Yerushalayim (Protector of Jerusalem) medal. Saying nobody was more appropriate, Elkin explained, "The reasons for his win are clear. President Trump made a significant contribution to Israel's capital by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel - not only that, but also transferring the American Embassy officially to Jerusalem on extremely fast schedules."

Elkin concluded, "There is no doubt that this event will be taught in history as the watershed in the status of Jerusalem and will have a great influence on the international status of Jerusalem."