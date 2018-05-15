President Trump dubbed 'Shield of Jerusalem'

Jerusalem Affairs Minister: 'No doubt this event will be taught in history as the watershed in Jerusalem's status.'

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Ze'ev Elkin announced at today's Jerusalem Day ceremony that his Ministry decided to grant the President of the United States the Magen Yerushalayim - Shield of Jerusalem decoration.

About a year ago, the Jerusalem and Heritage Office decided to award a tribute to foreign citizens who worked for united Jerusalem. The idea was born on the occasion of Jerusalem liberation's jubilee year with the aim of awarding it every year on Jerusalem Day.

Committee members for awarding the decoration are Chairman of the Jewish Agency Natan Sharansky, Governor of the Hebrew University Prof. Menahem Ben Sasson, Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat, Jerusalem Affairs Ministry Director Ran Yishai, Jerusalem Foundation President Johanna Arbib, Journalist Caroline Glick, and Israel's Ambassador to Paris Aliza Ben Nun.

The committee met and examined dozens of candidates' nominations following media publication and publicity among Israeli missions abroad. Candidates included people from a wide range of fields of activity, from heads of state and politicians to social and public activists and Nobel Prize laureates.

Flash 90 Minister Elkin

Minister Elkin said "ultimately, due to the uniqueness of the timing and the extraordinary political breakthrough, the committee decided that for the first round of the medal for year 5778 there will be a single winner - who, of course, is the man we celebrate this year, the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

"The reasons for his win are clear," explained Elkin. "President Trump made a significant contribution to Israel's capital by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel - not only that, but also transferring the American Embassy officially to Jerusalem on extremely fast schedules.

"There's no doubt this event will be taught in history as the watershed in Jerusalem's status and will have great influence on the international status of Jerusalem," concluded Elkin.