22:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Drowning victim dies in hospital The doctors of Hadassah Hospital in Ein Karem were forced to determine the death of the infant, about one year old, who drowned in a tub in Mevasseret Zion. ► ◄ Last Briefs