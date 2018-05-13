Toddler in critical condition after nearly drowning in tub

A one-year-old child is in critical condition after nearly drowned in a tub in Mevasseret Zion, west of Jerusalem, Sunday.

Teams of Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics performed CPR on the child at the scene and rushed him to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem.

Police arrived at the scene and have begun an investigation into the incident.

MDA Paramedic Eden Pemson said: "Near the entrance to the house on the sidewalk in the street we saw the infant unconscious after he [nearly] drowned. He wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. Immediately, we carried out advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations that included medicine, respiration, and massages. He was evacuated to a hospital in the intensive care unit, while we continued to carry out resuscitation operations when he was in critical condition."

Maor Nahum of United Hatzalah said, "I was close to the site and was brought to a child, roughly one year of age, who had lost consciousness after [nearly] drowning in a water tub in the yard of his home."

"Together with paramedics from United Hatzalah, the Mevasseret branch and the surrounding area, we arrived in the area. We performed resuscitation activities until the arrival of a mobile intensive care unit that transferred the toddler while continuing to perform critical resuscitation at the hospital in Jerusalem."