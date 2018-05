21:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Trump envoy: Kites, firebombs not 'quiet demonstrations' but terror United States President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, has responded to the riots of the Arabs of Gaza, saying that kites with bombs and Molotov cocktails attached to them are not "quiet demonstrations" - it's simply terrorism. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs