US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt slams Hamas, calls on Gazans to realize Hamas is destroying their future.

Greenblat (on the left) with members of the American delegation and Netanyahu

Special Presidential Envoy Jason Greenblatt sent a clear message of support for Israel in its struggle against Hamas attempts to breach the Gaza border fence.

"Kites with bombs and molotovs attached are not "peaceful demonstrations" - it is terrorism plain and simple. Hamas is responsible and making matters worse for Palestinians in Gaza," Greenblatt wrote on his Twitter account Sunday night.

A few hours earlier, Greenblatt tweeted: "As the world tries to ease humanitarian suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas rioters vandalize and burned the primary humanitarian crossing point – when will the people see Hamas is destroying what could be a thriving metropolitan area? Peace is the only hope for a future."

Greenblatt also published an opinion piece in the Israeli newspaper Yisrael Hayom titled "Gaza: A failed experiment by Hamas."

Recently, the US envoy has stepped up pressure on Hamas through meetings both on the Israeli side and on the Egyptian side and in other countries in the region.