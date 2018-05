05:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Iyar 28, 5778 , 13/05/18 Tunisian lawmaker: 'Normalization with Israel is in our interest' Read more Head of Liberal Tunisian Party opines his country should normalize ties with Israel, says it would help the economy and int'l relations. ► ◄ Last Briefs