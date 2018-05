13:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 '8 Iranians killed during strike in Syria' Read more According to reports in Syria, 15 killed in strike last night attributed to Israel - among them, 8 Iranians. ► ◄ Last Briefs