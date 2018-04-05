01:14
News Briefs

  Iyar 19, 5778 , 04/05/18

'Abbas is more extreme and dangerous than Arafat'

Dr. David Bukay, Professor of Middle East Studies at the University of Haifa, said Thursday he was not surprised by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s anti-Semitic speech, in which he claimed the Holocaust was not the result of anti-Semitism but rather of the Jews’ social behavior.

"Abbas is the father of impurity. For years I wrote that he is more extreme and more dangerous than [Yasser] Arafat because he is perceived by the international system and by leftists among us as a moderate," Dr. Bukay told Arutz Sheva.

