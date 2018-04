President Reuven Rivlin has congratulated Britain's royal family on the boy born to Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Monday afternoon.

Writing on Twitter, Rivlin said, "Mazal Tov! Congratulations to TRH the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their son. Together with Nechama, and all the Israeli people, I send warmest wishes to Her Majesty the Queen, & all the Royal Family. Looking forward to welcoming the Duke to Israel soon.