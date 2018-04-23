08:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Iyar 8, 5778 , 23/04/18 Images of Hamas terrorist's suspected killers released Malaysian authorities search for men allegedly responsible for death of Hamas terrorist over the weekend. The images have been sent to border control officials at all of countries exit points. Read More ► ◄ Last Briefs