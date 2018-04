21:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5778 , 21/04/18 Iyar 6, 5778 , 21/04/18 Trump admin drops references to Judea, Samaria as 'occupied' Read more In a first for the US, State Department erases references to 'Israeli occupation' in annual report. PA says 'US has sided with Israel.' ► ◄ Last Briefs