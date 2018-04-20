02:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 5, 5778 , 20/04/18

Jew injured by firebomb in Jerusalem

A Jewish man was lightly injured on Thursday evening from a firebomb thrown by an Arab in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Kfar Shiloah.

He was treated by Magen David Adom paramedics and evacuated to a hospital.

Last Briefs