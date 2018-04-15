Report: Austrian ambassador will attend hearing

Channel 10 Television reporter Barak Ravid reported on Sunday evening that Austria's ambassador in Israel will attend Monday's meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Israeli-Austrian relations, contrary to the position of the Foreign Ministry.

Following the station's report on the ministry banning the ambassador, Member of Knesset Amir Peretz, who serves as the chairman of the Israel-Austria Friendship Association, told the committee's manager that there was no reason to prevent the ambassador from participating in the discussion tomorrow, and made it clear that he had invited him to participate personally.