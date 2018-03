11:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Nissan 11, 5778 , 27/03/18 Signs urge Muslims to leave Temple Mount ahead of Passover Read more Police detain 3 girls who posted signs urging Muslims to stay away from Mount until Passover, to allow Jews to bring Passover offering. ► ◄ Last Briefs