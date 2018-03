14:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 PA: Bolton appointment shows Trump has joined 'extreme Zionists' Read more 'Trump administration has joined extremist Zionists,' claims PA spokeswoman after president taps John Bolton as NSA. ► ◄ Last Briefs