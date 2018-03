00:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Trump fires McMaster as national security adviser U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday fired his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, USA Today reported, citing the White House. McMaster will be replaced by John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who is an outspoken critic of the Iran nuclear deal. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs