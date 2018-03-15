Chairman Bentzi Gopstein of the Lahav anti-assimilation organization is claiming victory, following the decision of the Reform Center for Religion and State to withdraw a petition asking the state to prosecute him for racism and incitement.
News Briefs
'The court threw the Reform down the stairs'
