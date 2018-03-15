'The Supreme Court rejected the Reform out of hand'

Lehava Chairman speaks to Arutz Sheva about Reform Center's decision to withdraw petition demanding his indictment.

Lehava Chairman Bentzi Gopstein spoke to Arutz Sheva about the Reform Center for Religion and Policy's decision to withdraw their petition against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

The Reform Center's petition against Mandelblit included a demand that he clarify why he has not indicted Gopstein for racism and incitement.

Lehava is an anti-assimilation organization.

On Wednesday, a hearing on the matter was held in the Supreme Court. During that hearing, the Reform Center was forced, by suggestion of Supreme Court justices, to withdraw its petition.

"They want assimilation to be widespread in Israel," Gopstein said of the Reform Center. "The Supreme Court rejected them out of hand."

He also explained that the Reform Center tried to present Lehava, an anti-assimilation organization, as a criminal group, but that "even Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit" said Lehava isn't a criminal organization.

"Our only 'crime' is helping hundreds of Jewish girls," Gopstein emphasized.

Mandelblit was the one in charge of deciding whether or not Gopstein should stand trial. In this case, the "proofs" presented by the Reform Center were insufficient to prove criminal or otherwise illegal activity, and the Supreme Court does not intend to interfere in Mandelblit's decision.