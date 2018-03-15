10:10 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Adar 28, 5778 , 15/03/18 Arab provocation near Yitzhar Arabs from the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Einabus began Thursday morning to use a backhoe to open a road from the outskirts of the village to Yitzhar. This is ostensibly an area under a closed military zone order, but until now the army has not stopped the work. In the past few weeks, PA sources have announced that under the orders of Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and cabinet leader Ramai Hamdallah, funds will be channeled to the villages of the area in order to take control of land between the villages and Yitzhar.



The Yitzhar community council says this is a road that endangers the community's security, allowing vehicular traffic to the outskirts of Yitzhar in an area where there have been many terrorist attacks and arson incidents by Arabs. A statement by the council said, "We expect the army to stop the work immediately and prevent a provocation which, according to our knowledge, is backed by Palestinian Authority and extreme left wing elements whose goal is to inflame the area and endanger the residents of the community." ► ◄ Last Briefs