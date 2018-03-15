Arabs open illegal road to reach Yitzhar

Arabs from village near Yitzhar begin road in direction of the Samaria community. Local officials say PA and leftist NGOs stand behind move.

Arabs from the village of Einabus this morning began clearing a road with a backhoe loader, which would connect the outskirts of the village to Yitzhar.

This is ostensibly an area under closed military zone order, but until now the army has not stopped the work.

Yitzhar officials said in the past few weeks PA officials have announced that under orders of PA President Mahmoud Abbas and PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, funds were earmarked for area villages acting to take control of land between the villages and Yitzhar.

Yitzhar's committee says the road endangers village security, allowing vehicular traffic from Einabus to reach the outskirts of Yitzhar in an place where many terror and arson attacks by Arabs have occurred.

"We expect the army to stop the work immediately and prevent a provocation which to our knowledge is backed by the Palestinian Authority and extreme left-wing elements whose goal is to inflame passions in the area and endanger village residents," the committee adds.