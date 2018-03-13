Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah said, this morning, that he would return to Gaza, despite the detonation of an explosive near his convoy which wounded three other people.
|
11:25
Reported
News BriefsAdar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18
PA cabinet chief: I'll return to Gaza despite the incident
Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah said, this morning, that he would return to Gaza, despite the detonation of an explosive near his convoy which wounded three other people.
Last Briefs