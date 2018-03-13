11:25 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 Adar 26, 5778 , 13/03/18 PA cabinet chief: I'll return to Gaza despite the incident Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah said, this morning, that he would return to Gaza, despite the detonation of an explosive near his convoy which wounded three other people. ► ◄ Last Briefs