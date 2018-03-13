Who tried to attack PA leader?

Arab media reports that an explosive device was detonated Tuesday morning near the convoy of PA leader Rami Hamdallah as his convoy entered the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Hamdallah was not hurt and his security guards quickly took him away from the scene.

Hamdallah had arrived in Gaza to inaugurate a desalination plant established within the framework of reconciliation with Hamas. His convoy entered Gaza via the Erez crossing and was attacked a few minutes later.

Immediately after the attack, the convoy continued as planned in its visit to Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority is already blaming Hamas as solely responsible for the attempted assassination, and demands answers from the organization over the incident.